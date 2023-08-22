Video: BBNaija All Stars: ‘The only things that matter to Ilebaye are men and alcohol’ – Doyin continues to rant

Doyin, a housemate in the BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars edition show, has continued to criticize and call out her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, as she claimed that only men and alcohol matter to her during her conversation with Angel.

It all started days ago when Ilebaye met Venita, a fellow housemate, to apologize for her face-off with Doyin, who happens to be her friend.

Doyin had become involved in a face-off with Venita due to claims that Venita could not do anything to help a fellow lady when her belongings, including the toilet, were littered on the floor of the house by a fellow housemate, Ike.

Visibly angry at Venita’s inability to defend Ilebaye, her friend, Doyin called Venita all sorts of names.

Ilebaye spoke with Venita hours after the confrontation and expressed her regret for her buddy Doyin’s actions.

Doyin, who later learnt of her friend Ilebaye’s action, spoke severely about her when Angel, a fellow housemate, brought it up.

Doyin was overheard telling Ilebaye that the only things that mattered to her were men and booze, and that she is entitled and ignorant.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: