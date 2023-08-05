Video: #BBNaija All-stars: “Somebody pressed my Yanch in the bathroom” – Whitemoney accuses male housemate

Whitemoney, one of the housemates, recalled an incident in which an unnamed male housemate pushed his buttocks in a recent video published from the BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition.

While standing next to Venita, Whitemoney claimed that he had a small drink and became tipsy, but that this did not impair his judgment.

He said “Honestly, I’m a bit tipsy. A bit but I know a man’s hand because if woman touch my Yanch, e go comot eye, but this man hold am, squeeze am e think say na Lambo Yanch. E still dey smash my Yanch dey go inside bathroom.”

Whitemoney noticed that the person who pressed his buttocks lingered and squeezed it hard, therefore he assumed it was a man.

This statement stirred debate among viewers, with many expressing their thoughts on the subject.

See some reactions below:

@Kanayo .O. Kanayo: “Wetin dey do adekunle and venita? I never see them together since today oo.”

@manyeke: “Cross is guilty…i am with venita but whitemoney is funny.”

@user7094882180510: “Make Mercy no ear you oooo, which one be. he think say nah lambo yansh.”

@Aydin miray: “Pls is late…I no wan laugh. E think say na lambo yhansh.”

@Kay Everything: “Wetin you kan leave the hand dey do? u no fit react. msssh! u stay dey enjoy am.”

@Oluwapelumiadeniyi: “He think say nah lambo yansh.”