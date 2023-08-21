Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Show organizers scrap jury, fans to determine housemates to be evicted

The eviction jury on Big Brother Naija All-Stars has been scrapped by the reality show’s organizers.

In the last three weeks, Kiddwaya, Princess, and Uriel Oputa have been sent home based on the recommendations of various juries.

Former housemates make up the BBNaija jury.

Kiddwaya was evicted from the house yesterday by Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee.

Laycon, Teddy A, and Diana evicted Uriel on August 13, whereas Bisola, Mike Edwards, and Dorathy decided Princess’ fate a week earlier.

The jury procedure of removal has sparked debate and resentment among fans.

However, the reality show’s organizers have decided to return to the previous system of elimination, which is based on fan votes.