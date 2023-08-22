Video: BBNaija All Stars: “She’s full of shit” – Doyin vows to never talk to Ilebaye in biggie’s house, draws battle line

Doyin, a housemate on BBNaija season 8 All Stars Edition, said in a conversation with another housemate, Angel, that she would never talk with Ilebaye again.

Doyin revealed that she had a face-off with Venita, a fellow housemate and rather for Ilebaye who she calls her friend to meet with her, Doyin so as to understand the cause of the right and pick a side, she went over to Venita to apologize.

She went on to say that she has spent a lot in their relationship since she has poured a lot of things into protecting Ilebaye, but she is disappointed, so she will no longer be speaking to her in the house because she is full of shit.

The statement of Doyin has attracted the attention of individuals who has taken to the comment page to drop their opinions about the matter.

See some reactions below:

jociepeters: “This girl needs to rest,na friendship no be relationship,if you’re not gettin the same energy you should rest.”

tee_tees_backup: “Doyin and ass kissing these people mxm cos i guarantee you if it was anyone else having an issue with her she would be the one running around to apologise like a headless chicken but because it’s ilebaye she is now calling her names when baye would never ever call her any names or say anything bad about her even when they are having an argument.”

frankynero88: “You are angry because she just confirmed what venita told her about the pardon me thing, knowing you told her a different thing just to be pardon. The fact that you fought for her doesn’t make you think whatever you do to her she shouldn’t be angry or talk. You are more like a manipulator. I even prefer Angel for her than you.”

chioma___official: “This loud mouthed girl. Doyin should come home this weekend she sef don try.”

lauraoranika: “I told you guys that Doyins fight with venita was for own personal reasons, she wasn’t really fighting for Baye. BTW Angel has been acting so cool lately.”

okolipepe: “Anyone that doesn’t value doyin friendship will always have have people like ilebaye as friends.”

nnenna_blinks_: “That’s the reason she was crying more than the bereaved the day Ike threw off Baye’s stuff. So she could hold it as a debt on Baye if she doesn’t reciprocate that same energy. That’s why I’m always scared when people do things for me because majority of the time there is an ulterior motives and if you don’t meet their expectations that fakè love can turn to hate in a blink.