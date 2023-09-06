Video: BBNaija All Stars: “She can’t win again, it’s not possible” – Cross vows to stop Mercy Eke from winning again

Cross, a contestant on BBNaija Season 8 All Stars Edition program, was talking with a few other male housemates on how to keep Mercy Eke, the winner of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season, from winning the program again.

Cross conveyed this to Soma and Neo at a strategy session on Tuesday night.

He stated that pitting Mercy against CeeC would be a good strategy to split their different fan teams.

Cross said, “Next week, we need to play the game because some people can’t simply laugh their way to the finals.”

Soma asked, “What if Mercy is the last girl standing? She’ll win, won’t she?”

Cross responded, “It’s not possible because everybody’s fanbase will come together to make sure she doesn’t win. She can’t win again, it’s not possible. We need Mercy Eke and Ceec to clash so we can divide the fanbase.”

Numerous concerned viewers who watched the clip have flocked to the post’s comment section to express their opinions about the discussion about the female housemate.

See some reactions below:

@asmynkaita: “But why are they concern about Mercy,is she the only winner in the house? As in nobody is talking about white money not winning.”

@Maroplus2: “A prayer for MERCY EKE. Arise O God of Mercy and let her enemies be scattered,let them be as chaff before the wind and let everlasting confusion be their portion Amennnnn.”

@Loveth06872383: “God will shame all of them one by one the prayer of the poor people, that mercy has helped that’s her all out with prayers Will come tru for her come rain come shine she will win the money with no struggle.”

@Bone_Straightt: “The so called “biggest” fanbase of a certain disqualified housemates during her season didn’t stop her from winning. Who God has ordained, no one can destroy Amen.”

@marelequality: “Cross mentality is exactly how the viewers here think, they hate that girl bcz they hate the idea of her winning again.”

@symplyife09: “But my question is why did biggie call Mercy back when they know that they don’t want her to win??? Cos I’m really sad right now, this people can harm mercy at any given time, God my heart is heavy.”

