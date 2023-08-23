Video: BBNaija All Stars: Seyi bursts in tears as he apologises over sexist comment

Seyi Awolowo, a Big Brother Naija All-Star housemate, has apologized to fans and other female housemates for his’sexist’ comment about women last week.

Remember that Seyi told Whitemoney after the Saturday night party that he would give birth to boys so that they may have sexual relations with other women.

He also claimed to have constructed a sham account for his son in order for him to have sex with other people’s daughters.

Seyi said: “I’m giving birth to boys so they can run trains on people’s daughters. I’ve opened a miscellaneous account to use and have sex with people’s daughters.”

His comment generated controversy on social media as many people deemed the comment offensive and misogynistic as many called for his disqualification from the all-stars show.

Also, reacting in a post on its official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency wrote: “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this,” the statement read.

However, Seyi became remorseful during the diary session on Tuesday as he expressed regret over the statement after Big Brother informed him about the backlash the utterance had generated.

Seyi apologized and kept sobbing while admitting that the comment was unfair and dark.

He said: “I am married to a beautiful woman. My mother has been there for me. I shouldn’t have made that comment.

“It is a very dark thing to say about anybody’s child. It is very unfair.”