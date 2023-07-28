Video: BBNaija All Stars: “Respect yourself so people can respect you” – Doyin advises Ilebaye following clash with housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin has shared a piece of advice with Ilebaye as she asked her to respect herself to attract respect from others.

While sharing advice with her on how to attract respect from other housemates, Doyin was seen seated together with Ilebaye on the couch

Doyin told Ilebaye to stop moving from one bed to the other by way of flirting with the men. She stated that any man who wants to spend the night with her should come to her bed instead.

This advise from Doyin comes after Ilebaye had a clash-on with Tolanibaj over sleeping on Neo’s bed last night.

“With the word people said to you between yesterday and today, you should sit back and re-elevate. Try carry yourself more respectfully”.

Watch the video below.

“You f00l, stup!d b!tch” – Tolanibaj accuses Ilebaye of jumping man-to-man

Tolanibaj confronted fellow housemate Ilebaye after discovering her sleeping beside Neo in the middle of the night in a tense moment at the BBNaija house.

Tolanibaj asked Ilebaye to leave the room without hesitation, expressing her displeasure with Ilebaye’s presence.

Ilebaye initially resisted, insisting that she would only leave if Neo asked her to.

Tolanibaj, frustrated and angry, resorted to using harsh and insensitive language, referring to Ilebaye as a fool, whore, and stupid bitch, among other things.

Tolanibaj also shared with other housemates during the heated exchange that Ilebaye had previously been involved in conflicts with some of them and had a reputation for moving from one man to another.

After hearing her use such words, Ilebaye immediately walked herself out of the said room.

Following the incident, Ilebaye sought solace with her friends in another part of the house, explaining what had happened while expressing confusion over Tolanibaj’s strong reaction towards her.