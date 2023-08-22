Video: BBNaija All Stars: Pere suffers heartbreak, reportedly breaks down tears in Big Brother’s house

Pere Egbi, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars, was said to have cried in Biggie’s house after his conversation with Cross.

Cross had called Pere for a private conversation in which he disclosed his plan to cut all links with him in the Big Brother house as a result of what he had heard from Cee-C.

Cross claimed that Cee-C warned him that Pere would not protect his (Cross’s) name if he wasn’t on the show or wasn’t present, and as a result, he (Cross) believes it is best to cut all relations with Pere.

Housemates were observed speaking about Pere in the kitchen hours after their conversation, and Tolanibaj stated that Pere appeared to have recently cried.*

Also, Lucy, one of the new housemates, was heard asking Pere why his eyes were red.

The statements of the housemates in the video suggested that Pere might have cried over the step taken by Cross.

Netizesn Reactions…

Meanwhile, concerned Nigerians have taken to the comment page to share their opinions about the issue.

See some reactions below:

spicymami.__: “I know say Pere na bad person but he genuinely cares for cross.”

fayosayemii: “All of a sudden everyone has forgotten pere started this whole game plan. Forgetting that people’s emotions are involved. As much as I feel bad for him & I know he genuinely cares about cross, it’s good to see him have a taste of his own medicine.”

cometh_quinci2: “I have never been a fan of pere but genuinely he doesn’t joke with cross.”

ifedee_vmw: “So cross holds the humanity switch in pere. If pere should turn it off. All of em.”

fw.nathhh: “Pere is a wicked person, Cross has reasons to doubt his loyalty.”

creed____01: “HM are against him thats why they broke brotherhood with Cross. Dont worry General we are here for you.”

iam_karl3x: “People like PERE who r logical n very strategic if they love sm1 Dey love deeply and if Dey no send u Dey can f u up anyhow.Cross never know Wetin dey do am! How’d he even believe what cee c said! The fact they are all forgetting it’s a game! Leave emotions aside! Nawa!”

