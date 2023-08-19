Video: BBNaija All Stars: Pere and I plan to have kids together someday  – Uriel 

Uriel Oputa, reality TV star and singer, has stated that she would not mind having children with her colleague and Nollywood actor Pere Egbi.

The newly evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars member claimed that they discussed having children together in the past.

According to the 35-year-old YouTuber, she and Pere are thinking about having kids if none of them gets married in the next several years.

Uriel made the revelation while appearing on Pulse’s One On One, which was hosted by former BBNaija Level Up star Christy O.

“As for Pere, we have actually joked about if we are not married or we don’t have kids in the next few years, we shall have kids together.

“And I think it is not a bad idea to have kids with him. He is handsome and tall. I actually get along with him. Maybe some people would look at him in a certain way, but I think he would make an absolutely good provider,” Uriel said.