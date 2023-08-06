ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ozo will be among Eviction Jury’ – CeeC to Doyin

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

#BBNaija All Stars: Netizens dig out old post of Doyin advising family of Ceec to take her for deliverance

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, CeeC disclosed to a fellow housemate that she had heard whispers about the eviction jury and that Ozo will be one of the judges.

“There was this rumour I heard,” she explained. people [ex-housemates] who did not come here now, for example, will come and evict people.”

Doyin cuts in: “What?! Ex-housemates will come and evict people?”

CeeC continued: “I heard Ozo is number one. Ozoemena na my guy.”

Doyin inferred: “That is not possible na. They can’t do that.”

CeeC added: “I dey tell you wettin I hear o.”

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, reveals biggie’s secret on the new eviction style.

CeeC claims she heard former “Lockdown” housemate Ozoemena Chukwu will be one of the judges deciding on eviction today.

Recall that last week, the reality show’s organisers revealed a brand-new eviction twist.

During the live broadcast on Sunday, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that starting on August 5, 2023, Biggie will introduce an Eviction Jury comprised of former housemates who will select which housemate will be evicted.

In another story, Tensions escalate as Ilebaye pulls Ceec’s hair in heated clash, shoves Doyin aside after night party.

The evening’s festivities took an ominous turn when a heated argument broke out between Ilebaye and Cee-C.

The exchange quickly escalated as both participants exchanged heated words, with Cee-C accusing Ilebaye of employing a strategic game plan and vowing that she wouldn’t rest until Ilebaye was ousted from the show.

The altercation reached a tipping point when Ilebaye grabbed Cee-C’s hair in an aggressive move, causing gasps of astonishment and fear to ripple through the gathered housemates.

As tensions continued to mount, Cee-C urgently called upon Biggie, the show’s authoritative voice, to take note of Ilebaye’s physically aggressive behavior.

The incident marked a significant escalation in the already charged atmosphere of the ‘All Stars’ house.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I Like You, That Is Why I Acts This Way Around You” – Tolanibaj Pours Out Her Heart to Neo [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: “I Felt Indifferent, I’m Confused” – May Edochie Speaks Following Pete Edochie’s Statements About Her

2 hours ago

Video: Kiddwaya Holds Back Cross From Separating Cee-C And Ilebaye During Heated Clash [Video]

2 hours ago

“I Said Yes To The Love Of My Life” Actress Chisom Steve Announces

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button