Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ozo will be among Eviction Jury’ – CeeC to Doyin

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, CeeC disclosed to a fellow housemate that she had heard whispers about the eviction jury and that Ozo will be one of the judges.

“There was this rumour I heard,” she explained. people [ex-housemates] who did not come here now, for example, will come and evict people.”

Doyin cuts in: “What?! Ex-housemates will come and evict people?”

CeeC continued: “I heard Ozo is number one. Ozoemena na my guy.”

Doyin inferred: “That is not possible na. They can’t do that.”

CeeC added: “I dey tell you wettin I hear o.”

Recall that last week, the reality show’s organisers revealed a brand-new eviction twist.

During the live broadcast on Sunday, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that starting on August 5, 2023, Biggie will introduce an Eviction Jury comprised of former housemates who will select which housemate will be evicted.

In another story, Tensions escalate as Ilebaye pulls Ceec’s hair in heated clash, shoves Doyin aside after night party.

The evening’s festivities took an ominous turn when a heated argument broke out between Ilebaye and Cee-C.

The exchange quickly escalated as both participants exchanged heated words, with Cee-C accusing Ilebaye of employing a strategic game plan and vowing that she wouldn’t rest until Ilebaye was ousted from the show.

The altercation reached a tipping point when Ilebaye grabbed Cee-C’s hair in an aggressive move, causing gasps of astonishment and fear to ripple through the gathered housemates.

As tensions continued to mount, Cee-C urgently called upon Biggie, the show’s authoritative voice, to take note of Ilebaye’s physically aggressive behavior.

The incident marked a significant escalation in the already charged atmosphere of the ‘All Stars’ house.