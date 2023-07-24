Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Netizens dig out old post of Doyin advising family of Ceec to take her for deliverance

Social media users pulled up an old post in which Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin tells Ceec’s family to take her for deliverance.

A few hours after the Big Brother All Stars housemates arrived, some social media users dug up a disturbing comment made under CeeC’s 2018 post.

Ceec shared a photo of herself holding a flower bouquet and a box of chocolate.

Doyin shared a piece of advice to Ceec’s family in the comments section, advising them to take their child to a spiritual because she has a terrible character.

“I am stanning only one lady” — Maria Chike declares support for Mercy Eke

Maria Chike Benjamin, Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate, took to social media to express her heartfelt support and love for her co-reality star and best friend, Mercy Eke, who has made a dramatic return to Biggie’s house for the second time.

Maria made it clear in a tweet and an Instagram post that she is completely behind Mercy and believes she will win the competition.

Mercy’s undeniable talents and charisma were lauded by Maria, who declared her the winner.

“Only stanning one lady! The winner obviously. I trust her dress to be a Killa, she tweeted.“

On her Instagram page, Maria excitedly welcomed Mercy back to the Big Brother house, proclaiming her as the “Queen of entertainment.”

She wrote;

“She’s back!! Queen of entertainment is back. Let’s go”.