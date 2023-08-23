Video: BBNaija All Stars: My mother dated D’banj – Angel Smith

Angel Smith, a Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ contestant, has disclosed that her mother, Titilayo, had a romantic relationship with famed Nigerian artist, Dbanj.

Angel spilled this news during a spirited conversation with fellow housemate, Omashola, on a tantalizing Tuesday.

Angel stated in a discussion centered on media celebrity Denrele Edun that she grew up meeting Denrele in the same location and knew him since he was extremely close to her mother.

She mentioned that her mother briefly worked in the entertainment industry and had a romantic relationship with a notable individual.

“My mom was in the industry for a bit. Because she dated someone that was famous in the industry”, she told Omashola.

When quizzed by Omashola for the Celebrity’s identity, Angel Smith leaned in, revealing in hushed tones that it was none other than Dbanj, the illustrious Nigerian musician.

Angel also admitted her mother is still young, adding that she turned 40 years in March this year.