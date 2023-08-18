Video: BBNaija All Stars: Mercy Eke and Kiddwaya share a kiss

Mercy Eke, a contestant on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, came under fire after a video surfaced showing her kissing another housemate Kiddwaya.

After the Thursday arena game, Mercy allegedly invited Kiddwaya upstairs to a location unobserved by the Big Brother cameras. This is when the alleged event occurred.

They were said to have kissed passionately before parting ways, albeit the footage didn’t properly capture the action.

Due to the online interest this report has received, many people have expressed their opinions in the comments area.

See some reactions below:

ib__belz: “Mercy is seriously seeking for highlight. Aunty obviously don’t have anything to offer.”

wesley.senpai: “Mercy kissing everyone ‘queen of highlight’ then Ilebaye kisses random ppl in the house “genz baddie with lack of home training and cheap” …God is watching all of u. I’m so glad it’s women that’s dragging women.”

glo4chima: “Her fans wey gather dey call Baye names are here calling her gamer. She is thirsty cuz she is drunk make una rest, they are all human make una no dey judge others and praising same act from una fave.”

sparkles01___: “I am a mercy fan,but this is disappointing. Whatever happened to decorum and decent? Na wa oo.”

pretty_ogechijoy: “Olosho mercy I thought Erica is your friend why following her left over.”

drtj__: “In as much as I love mercy .. I think this is just a desperate attempt to make highlights. There’s so many questions here. They are both supposedly in relationships (serious relationships) outside the house. Since she covered the camera they can both deny anything happened. Mercy has been moving a lot wierd this season- from twerking on Frodd to Bashing Ike and now Kissing Kid.. I think she just feels everything is becoming too mundane for her and she wants to throw in some spice.”