Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Lucy bows to pressure, makes U-turn on voluntary exit

Lucy Edet, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, changes her mind about her voluntary exit from the program after being persuaded by other colleagues.

On a recent Sunday, Lucy was introduced as one of the housemates alongside Kim Oprah, Prince, and Omashola.

However, Lucy considered voluntarily leaving Biggie’s house during her diary session just a week into the show. She described the House’s disarray as a source of discomfort that was giving her a headache.

Biggie responded by informing her that she will be summoned to discuss the situation further.

Lucy informed Biggie of her change of heart when she was summoned to the diary room on Wednesday to reconsider the decision.

She expressed her intention to remain within the house and make an attempt to find enjoyment despite the challenges.

“Right now, I would like to remain in the house,” she said.

