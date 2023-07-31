Video: BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya Emerges as Big Brother Naija Allstar Week 2 Head Of House

Congratulations to Kiddwaya, who has been named the Big Brother Naija Season 8 Allstar edition’s second week Head Of House.

Kiddwaya emerged as the second head of house of the Big Brother Naija Allstar show after being crowned as the Big Brother Naija Allstar Week 2 Head Of House games.

He chooses four best friends for the week, and they have unrestricted access to the HOH lounge, where they can also sleep.

As we all know, every Monday at 4 p.m. Nigerian time, Biggie summons all of the housemates to play in the Monday evening head of house games, with the winner anointed the ruler of the house for that particular week.

Becoming the head of house of a certain week is one of the utmost achievements for the housemates as Head Of House crown comes with some special treats, veto power and immunity from the weeks nominations and evictions.

The winner of the head of house games may be asked to pick fellow housemates of opposite genders to spend the week with them in the special lounge which is allocated to the Heads of house only.

For this week after the head of house games challenge Kiddwaya emerged as the winner and will be this week’s head of head crown bearer.