Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya announces plan to marry his girlfriend

Kiddwaya Terseer, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, reveals his plans to settle down and marry his love in two years.

He revealed this to his housemates on Sunday, while also confirming that he has a partner outside the home.

He never revealed or hinted at her identity, but he did say they want to marry in two years.

“I have a girlfriend outside this house. I will be getting married in two years,” Kiddwaya stated with certainty.

It’s worth mentioning that the reality star made headlines last year when a video leaked of him asking a UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, if he would perform a marriage between him and a Caucasian woman.

This happened during a dinner with well-known media figure Daddy Freeze and others.