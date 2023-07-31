ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya announces plan to marry his girlfriend

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

#BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya announces plan to marry his girlfriend

Kiddwaya Terseer, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, reveals his plans to settle down and marry his love in two years.

He revealed this to his housemates on Sunday, while also confirming that he has a partner outside the home.

He never revealed or hinted at her identity, but he did say they want to marry in two years.

“I have a girlfriend outside this house. I will be getting married in two years,” Kiddwaya stated with certainty.

It’s worth mentioning that the reality star made headlines last year when a video leaked of him asking a UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, if he would perform a marriage between him and a Caucasian woman.

This happened during a dinner with well-known media figure Daddy Freeze and others.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Actress, Destiny Etiko Stirs Reactions As She Shares Lovely Moments With Her Mother Online

10 mins ago

BBNaija S8: I Felt Bad For Mentioning Adekunle’s Mum During The Reunion – Doyin

2 hours ago

Reaction Trails As Actor Ali Nuhu Wins The Best Actor Award In Nollywood Europe Golden Awards

2 hours ago

Nollywood Actress, Bella Ebinum Reveals Why She Prefers To Live A Modest Life

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button