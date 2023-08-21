Video: BBNaija All Stars: Jubilations and excitement as Alex and Ceec reconcile

The long-running feud between BBNaija All Stars roommates Ceec and Alex Unusual appears to be over as the two reconcile.

Ceec had previously informed Biggie that Alex’s spirit upsets her and that she pledges never to resolve their issues.

The pair, on the other hand, seemed to have put the past behind them, as they are spotted gisting with one another in the dressing room.

It should be noted that prior to the duo’s reunion, Ceec informed Biggie during the diary session of her plan to hold grudges towards Alex.

Their reconciliation, on the other hand, has produced a surge of joy among fans, who have applauded Ceec for working on herself.

Reactions as Alex and Ceec reconcile

omololasilver stated: “Love to see this..Ceec is actually a sweet girl people just misunderstand her..”

emileechirwa noted: “Theres nothing more beatiful as forgiveness. It sets you free becuase holding grudges can weigh you down. I wish they continue this way. This is the sismance we never saw coming. I’ve been fed for the day and I’m full 😍😍”

o.m.o_o.l.a penned: “I love to watch this 😍 shame on fans who don’t want them to be at peace with each other. 😂😂fans do the most walahi”

omowunmi_maryam said: “They are not besties they just realized they could learn how to accommodate each other and respect their confined spaces”

Watch the video below …