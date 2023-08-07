Video: #BBNaija All-stars: I’m ready to forgo N120 million grand prize for Alex – Pere

Pere Egbi, Alex’s colleague Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ contestant, claims he is willing to give up the N120 million prize money.

The passionate dancer is the object of the actor’s affection, and he expressed a desire for a committed relationship with her outside of the home.

While speaking with Uriel, Ike, and Venita, Pere let it be known that the only female housemate he loves is Alex.

Uriel gushed and stated she would love to come to their wedding if they reach to that point in reaction to his statement.

However, the former US Army officer claimed that she trivialized his feelings for the director by making it appear as though he was making fun of her.

“There is only one girl here I’m love with. I’m ready to drop the 120 million for this girl,” Pere said while pointing to Alex.