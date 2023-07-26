Video: BBNaija All Stars: “I’ll tell a guy I like him but will never chase him, I did that to a married man” ― CeeC

Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has revealed that if she finds a guy attractive, she will approach him and tell him she likes him, regardless of what society thinks of her.

CeeC, who was speaking with Tolanibaj, Ike, and Adekunle, stated that, contrary to popular belief, men should approach women, she approaches men she likes but would never chase them down as some men do.

The lawyer described how she once asked a man out only to discover that he was married. She claimed that her feelings for the man faded quickly.

CeeC said, “If I like a guy, I’ll walk up to you and tell you that I like you 100 per cent. And liking you doesn’t mean I’ll be chasing you up and down.”

Tolanibaj asked, “You’ll walk up to a guy and tell him you like him?”

And when she replied, “Yeah. Straight up,” Tolanibaj started singing: “Never will I… Never will I.”

CeeC said, “When you tell guys that you like them, they are gonna chase you. A guy will go for a girl that’s liking him more than the one he is not sure about.”

Ike corroborated: “Men prefer to go with a girl they know likes them than the fine ones that they like but will give them stress.”

CeeC added: “I once told a guy that I like him, but then I saw that he is married and that was the end. If I like you, I’ll tell you. If men can tell women that they like them, why can’t women? I don’t give a f*ck about society’s standards.”

In another conversation housemate Ilebaye has admitted that she has feelings for fellow housemate Whitemoney.

Ilebaye expressed her admiration for the singer in a conversation with her colleague, Doyin.

“Whitemoney is fine. He’s entering my eyes,” she said.

She called onto Whitemoney who passed by and asked: “Whitemoney do you have a girlfriend?” and he replied: “[laughs hysterically] No.”

Again, Ilebaye asked: “Do you like anybody in this house? Do you think you can have something to do with someone in this house?” and Whitemoney responded: “Yes.”

Doyin inferred: “I think it is too early to say…”

Whitemoney and Ilebaye rebutted: “It’s never too early.”