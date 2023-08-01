Video: #BBNaija All-stars: I’ll take you to America – Pere tells Alex

Pere Egbi, a reality TV personality and actor from Nigeria, has offered to fly Alex Asogwa to the United States.

The proposition was made to her early on Tuesday morning as they were conversing with her in the garden area. Pere and Alex are roommates in the current Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ series.

When discussing how close he will be to Alex after the program, the former US military officer indicated that he would tape and glue himself to her when they were outside.

He insisted that he would be very close to her and even take her to America, but Alex did not take him seriously as she chatted about other topics.

She stated that she does not want to go to New York and probed Pere to know which of the US cities he will fly her to. The Nollywood actor suggested taking the filmmaker to Texas or Atlanta.

“The way Whitemoney behaves in the house is fake, he’s bullying me in the kitchen” – Uriel laments

Meanwhile the All-Star Edition of BBNaija is currently airing season 8, and one of the housemates, Uriel, has accused Whitemoney of intimidating her in the kitchen.

When Whitemoney cooks, according to Uriel, he uses ingredients in the kitchen without any restrictions.

However, she feels constrained when she tries to cook because she worries about Whitemoney’s reaction.

She continued by saying that Whitemoney, perhaps because other housemates like her stew, appears uneasy about her cooking and doesn’t want her in the kitchen.

Netizesn Reactions…

Numerous Nigerians have responded to her statement and voiced their opinions in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

iam_ozeyormar: “Uriel is just being manipulative and ranting unnecessarily.. if you claim you both are close why not call him aside and talking to him , instead of going round talking trash.”

ellas_hair_collectibles: “U wan follow Mazi Drag him strategy. Uriel na Mazi first reach there na.”

gracie_oma: “I don’t know why this Uriel and white money fight is making me to laugh. Uriel Biko, o zu go.”

cecilia.peters: “Uriel rest dear this highlight is not lighting people that love you will vote you.”