Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye slams Kiddwaya for jeopardizing her chances of winning 2.5 million

Ilebaye, a housemate, engaged Kiddwaya in the BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition show due to Kiddwaya’s actions during the BBNaija arena game.

Recall that Big Brother had introduced a nighttime arena game in which all of the housemates may take part, but only one group would have the chance to win 5 million Naira.

Each group, made up of two housemates, was required to explain their strategy for investing 5 million naira in a food business.

Despite the fact that many groups gave outstanding performances, Frodd and Mercy Eke were declared the winners after their performances were evaluated.

Ilebaye, a housemate who was paired with Kiddwaya, criticized her groupmate after the arena game and confronted him about his casual conduct there.

She stated that because of his behavior and attitude, their team was unable to win the arena match, which cost her a portion of the 5 million naira reward.

Many people have responded to the concerns raised by the altercation between Ilebaye and Kiddwaya by posting their thoughts in the comment section.

