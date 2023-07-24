Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ike says he thought he will ‘knack’ on first night

Ike, who spoke with Pere shortly after they awoke this morning, stated that he believed he will “knack” on his first night

Ike Onyema, an influencer and actor who was revealed as one of the Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates last night, revealed that he felt he would ‘knack’.

This comes after his former love interest and winner of the reality show’s “Pepper Dem” edition, Mercy Eke, made a loud entrance into the house.

Ike, who spoke with Pere shortly after they awoke this morning, stated that he believed he will “knack” on the night they were introduced on the show. He and Pere both laughed at his failed plan.

The All Stars season currently has 20 housemates who were chosen from previous seasons of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The housemates will be competing for the N120m cash prize among others.

They will be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

BBNaija All Stars: “I am stanning only one lady” — Maria Chike declares support for Mercy Eke

In other news Maria Chike Benjamin, Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate, took to social media to express her heartfelt support and love for her co-reality star and best friend, Mercy Eke, who has made a dramatic return to Biggie’s house for the second time.

Maria made it clear in a tweet and an Instagram post that she is completely behind Mercy and believes she will win the competition.

Mercy’s undeniable talents and charisma were lauded by Maria, who declared her the winner.

“Only stanning one lady! The winner obviously. I trust her dress to be a Killa, she tweeted.“

On her Instagram page, Maria excitedly welcomed Mercy back to the Big Brother house, proclaiming her as the “Queen of entertainment.”

She wrote;

“She’s back!! Queen of entertainment is back. Let’s go”.