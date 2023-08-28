Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ike reveals why he has been soft in Biggie’s house

Ike Onyema, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8, discusses the cause of his sudden softness in the house while promising to bring back his rough side.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the live eviction program on Sunday, emphasized the changes in the housemates’ conduct, which were somewhat calmer than usual.

Ike was questioned by Ebuka about any potential changes since his previous appearance on Big Brother Naija.

“It seemed we’ve seen a bit of a reformed Ike, Is it temporary because I’m not sure what is happening; You’ve been kind of soft all of a sudden. What happened?,” Ebuka quizzed.

In response, Ike stated that he seemed to have absorbed some positivity, hence, the tone down of his acts in the house.

“It’s been four years since I’ve left the house; I don’t know what has happened to me. Let’s just say life changed me but I have more feelings. This last week, I felt love and light, happiness and we did plenty of things together; so I felt like let’s keep the toxicity down but from next week, I dey go back,” he concluded.

Ebuka concluded by stating that he looks forward to the other side of him from next week as promised.

Watch the video below …