Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “If it were outside I would’ve paid like 4 boys to beat up Alex” – Cee C

Cee C, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, claims she would have hired some boys to beat up Alex after the two clashed in the house over a wager task.

Yesterday, the two housemates, who appeared on Season 3 of BBNaija as housemates and rivals, almost came to blows but were separated by housemates.

Still reflecting on the incident with Cross the next day, Cee C stated that she would have handled Alex differently if they hadn’t been in the house.

According to Cee C, she would have hired four boys and paid them a pittance, and they would have beaten the Enugu-born dancer to death.

Netizens Reactions..

_am_mercsola rebuked: “This is gutter behavior if truly that’s how she behaves”

barrisangel1 said: “Gutter attitude You should face her woman to woman”

shilohrekke criticized: “Very mumu behavior and e dey pepper me for body say nobody wan talk to her ,I don’t mind being in her bad books buh I will tell you to your face gutter behavior”

callme_aya wondered: “Y’all say she a LAWYER? oh wow!”

_perfect_seven said: “For her to pay 4boys It means that 2 can’t even face Alex All that one na mouth sha She can’t do sht”

bb_dymps said: “Bad character is bad character any day anytime. They can never change. Some people don’t deserve a second chance they will still f*ck it up”

justlois_albert remarked: “I hope people can now see that those who didn’t like her in 2018 had a valid reason cause what is this?”