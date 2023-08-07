ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “I’d have troubled conscience if Ilebaye was disqualified” – CeeC

Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has stated that if her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, had been disqualified on Sunday, she would have had a disturbed conscience.

Remember that CeeC and Ilebaye had a furious argument on Saturday night, during which the latter tugged the former’s hair

During the eviction on Sunday, however, Big Brother handed Ilebaye a double strike for her behavior.

In a conversation with a fellow housemate, the Enugu-born lawyer expressed guilt that if Ilebaye was disqualified, she would feel responsible.

CeeC said …

“If Ilebaye had been disqualified, I would probably feel like I’m the reason she left. And I don’t want that on my conscience. Big Brother, thank you o. But this punishment wey you give me sha [laughs].”

