Video: BBNaija All-stars: “I spent N30 million for my wedding” – Frodd advises Cross to save money

Housemate Frodd has encouraged guys to save enough money if they want to marry, revealing that he spent N30 million on his wedding.

It should be noted that Frodd and his pharmacist fiancée, Chioma, were married in a magnificent ceremony in February of this year. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together just days before the reality program launch.

When discussing marriage with Cross, Frodd encouraged him to save enough money before considering marriage.

While showing Cross his traditional wedding photo book, Frodd revealed that he spent N5 million on the bride’s price and a few other stuff.

In addition, he claimed that drinks cost N15 million, and he also spent N2 million on each parent’s attire.

He said: “If you are trying to get married, keep money in bulk. I spent like N30 million for my traditional wedding.

“Bride price and a few little things took 5 million, parents’ outfits took like 1-2 million each and drinks took up to 15 million.”