Video: BBNaija All Stars: “I hope she wins”- Tacha drums support for Ilebaye over Pere, Ike, others plot to get her disqualified

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Tacha Akide has reacted to the plan to oust All Stars housemate Ilebaye from the program by attacking Ilebaye.

According to GISTLOVER, Pere, Ike, Kiddwaya, and Seyi conspired to give Ilebaye, who already has two strikes against her, a third strike in order to exclude her from the competition.

Ike had the idea of putting her items in the toilet and the bathroom walkway, and they both agreed to it as they discussed ways to make her angry.

Ike intentionally dumped her possessions on the ground in the hopes that she would react violently and be disqualified. A video of the incident is currently doing the rounds on the internet.

Unfortunately, their plan was fruitless since Ilebaye did not respond as they had hoped.

Ilebaye was devastated when her housemate Angel called her attention to the mess of her belongings on the floor.

Ilebaye left the clothing on the floor, went to her bed, and sobbed uncontrollably in order to keep from provoking herself.

In response, Tacha prayed for the reality star to win the house because she was furious with their behavior.

She prayed for Ilebaye to win so she could call them out on their “shitty” behavior.

“Na this kine problem I dey like loool!

Hands down shitty behavior! At this point, I just pray Ilebaye wins!! To just run it on y’all faces. Must be ment”.

Since her entrance on the show, many of the housemates have turned on her as they consider her below their class.