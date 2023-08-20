ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija All Stars: “I have mental issues” – Ike admits to Kiddwaya [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 36 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

#BBNaija All-Stars: “I have had everything I wanted in life, I chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb” – Ike

Ike Onyema, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has admitted to suffering mental disorders.

On Saturday night, after they had a fight, Ike confessed to his fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

Seyi urged Kiddwaya to apologize to Ike, and once Kidd spoke his piece, Ike advised him not to worry about it.

He then admitted to Kidd that he had mental problems. Kiddwaya burst out laughing at this and Ike joined in.

This has raised concern among viewers as some netizens wonder whether Ike meant what he said …

@flyestkaren wrote: “Biggie don carry pysc.ho.path enter in house, Ike has mental issues ”

Ms_obianuju said: “Ike has mental issues this is unsafe”

@blackdotmandy commented: “Ike said I have mental issues and laughed. Ahn Biggie !!! Multichoice !!!!”

@missyKobell reacted: “Pepperdem peeps are crazy.

Ike just confirmed he has mental issues..

Why biggie dey invite people like this na? They need therapy Abeg.”

See video below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 36 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘I Knew Something Was Wrong With Me When I Noticed My Younger Brother Was Taller Than Me’ – Chinedu Ikedieze

24 mins ago

Davido Offers Condolences to Wizkid Following His Mother’s Death, Shares Words of Comfort

37 mins ago

Video: Emmiwuks, Davido’s cycling fan arrives at his Lagos residence successfully [Video]

1 hour ago

BBN : “Where Did You Get It From?” —Moment Neo Accused Tbaj Of Taking Back What He Gifted Ilebaye

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button