Video: BBNaija All Stars: “I have mental issues” – Ike admits to Kiddwaya [Video]

Ike Onyema, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has admitted to suffering mental disorders.

On Saturday night, after they had a fight, Ike confessed to his fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.

Seyi urged Kiddwaya to apologize to Ike, and once Kidd spoke his piece, Ike advised him not to worry about it.

He then admitted to Kidd that he had mental problems. Kiddwaya burst out laughing at this and Ike joined in.

This has raised concern among viewers as some netizens wonder whether Ike meant what he said …

@flyestkaren wrote: “Biggie don carry pysc.ho.path enter in house, Ike has mental issues ”

Ms_obianuju said: “Ike has mental issues this is unsafe”

@blackdotmandy commented: “Ike said I have mental issues and laughed. Ahn Biggie !!! Multichoice !!!!”

@missyKobell reacted: “Pepperdem peeps are crazy.

Ike just confirmed he has mental issues..

Why biggie dey invite people like this na? They need therapy Abeg.”

