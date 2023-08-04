Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “I have had everything I wanted in life, I chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb” – Ike

Ike, a housemate mate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, disclosed to Pere, Alex, and Mercy in the dressing room that he has accomplished everything he desired in life.

Despite having everything in a distant country, he chose to travel to Nigeria to compete in Big Brother and become one of the country’s top personalities.

Ike said: “I have had everything I wanted in this life, I come Nigeria, chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb.”

The other housemates were amused as they sought to figure out who he was referring to. Mercy Eke, his ex-girlfriend, was also in the room at the time, which added to the laughing.

The BBNaija housemate’s honest remark sparked emotions from viewers, with many Nigerians taking to the comment section to offer their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

