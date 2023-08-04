ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “I have had everything I wanted in life, I chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb” – Ike

Ike, a housemate mate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, disclosed to Pere, Alex, and Mercy in the dressing room that he has accomplished everything he desired in life.

Despite having everything in a distant country, he chose to travel to Nigeria to compete in Big Brother and become one of the country’s top personalities.

Ike said: “I have had everything I wanted in this life, I come Nigeria, chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb.”

The other housemates were amused as they sought to figure out who he was referring to. Mercy Eke, his ex-girlfriend, was also in the room at the time, which added to the laughing.

The BBNaija housemate’s honest remark sparked emotions from viewers, with many Nigerians taking to the comment section to offer their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

teeto__olayeni: “Princess needs to say something.Even if its just to shout hallelujah at random.”

blackq_u_ee_n: “Someone should tell Pere and Ike they look nice with their hair low.”

may18_souvenirsandessentials: “Na big brother I blame. Which him go carry 2 Ex put inside him house? See Wetin see finish dey cause now?”

official__bueze: “Call the biggest celeb wey u chop make we check something. Abeg I’ve not had everything I want. I still dey the journey.”

kelxshot_studios: “When the things you chop upset your stomach..no come worry us for this internet oh.”

jordywire_official: “Pere Dey resemble burna boy with him smile kind off Abi na hunger no make my eyes clear.”

makky_walter_: “What you get when you date your colleagues or course mates.”

golden_vibe: “I’ve not yet had everything I want. Videos just dey my page dey waste.”

