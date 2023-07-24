Video: #BBNaija All Stars: “I don answer Lamborghini for 3 years, but I never get am” – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke stated that she has been answering Lamborghini as a nickname for three years but has still not gotten her dream car.

Mercy Eke, a Big Brother Naija reality housemate, has made a hilarious revelation about her name “Lambo” and how she has yet to obtain a Lamborghini.

Mercy Eke moved into the Big Brother Naija house on June 30, 2019. She was declared the winner in October 2019, becoming the show’s first female winner.

Mercy Eke pledged to buy a Lamborghini after her time in the house in 2019 because she believes she is not the average girl.

Mercy believes she is a different kind of girl who is always in the spotlight wherever she goes, just as a Lamborghini stands out from other regular cars. Hence, adopted the name of the famous car because of her love for the luxury auto brand.

Speaking to Venita during their morning breakfast, Mercy Eke stated that she has been answering Lamborghini as a nickname for three years but has still not gotten her dream car.

“I am stanning only one lady” — Maria Chike declares support for Mercy Eke

Maria Chike Benjamin, Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ housemate, took to social media to express her heartfelt support and love for her co-reality star and best friend, Mercy Eke, who has made a dramatic return to Biggie’s house for the second time.

Maria made it clear in a tweet and an Instagram post that she is completely behind Mercy and believes she will win the competition.

Mercy’s undeniable talents and charisma were lauded by Maria, who declared her the winner.

“Only stanning one lady! The winner obviously. I trust her dress to be a Killa, she tweeted.“

On her Instagram page, Maria excitedly welcomed Mercy back to the Big Brother house, proclaiming her as the “Queen of entertainment.”

She wrote;

“She’s back!! Queen of entertainment is back. Let’s go”.