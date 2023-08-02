Video: #BBNaija All-stars: Housemates connived to save Soma out of pity’ – Pere

Pere and Soma Photo credit: Google Image

Big Brother Naija All Stars participant Pere Egbi said that housemates conspired to keep Soma in the house this week out of sympathy.

On Monday night’s “Pardon Me Please,” the new twist to the nomination procedure, eight housemates nominated Soma not to be put up for eviction.

In his diary session on Tuesday, Pere said that Soma was saved by the other housemates since he had been expelled during the second week of the “See Gobe” season and that they felt sorry for him.

The bulk of the housemates, he added, are responding emotionally and are not aware that the situation is a prank.

Biggie asked: “What do you think about the ‘Pardon Me?”

Pere responded: “They [housemates] connived to pardon Soma because he was evicted in the second week, not for any other reason. Whose fault is it that he was evicted in the second week? Apparently, they do not realize that this is a game yet.”*

“Housemates underestimate me, I’ll knack dem akpako” – Soma speaks on being ‘pardoned’ by colleagues

Somadina Anyama alias Soma, a BBNaija star, claims his colleagues underestimated him by protecting him from eviction during Monday night’s “Pardon Me Please.”

On Monday, eight housemates — Angel, Uriel, Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Cross, Princess, Alex, and Seyi – nominated Soma.

Soma stated during his journal session that the housemates just saved him out of sympathy because they didn’t view him as a threat to their winning aim.

He did, however, mention that he had a surprise in store for them.

He said…

“The housemates underestimate me. I like that they underestimate me. They feel they have read me. At a point in time, I will switch it up and knack dem akpako. The game is getting interesting now.”