Video: BBNaija All Stars: Hours After Attack on Ilebaye, Ike Onyema’s Instagram Page Got Hacked

Ike Onyema, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, reportedly had his Instagram account hacked only hours after he made a highlight on the program.

This comes after Ike made himself the topic of conversation following his plan to sabotage fellow housemate Ilebaye’s eviction.

In the most recent development, the Nigerian-American model’s 2.2 million followers Instagram profile has been tampered with.

Images of Ike on his Instagram profile have been replaced with new ones, including one that clearly states, “Hacked.”

The account has also been set to private, preventing non-followers from participating in the page’s activities.

A new post on the page states, “We stand against discrimination.”

Reacting to Ike’s instagram page that got hacked;

cal_me_damola noted: “na handler hand work be this I can’t believe this, ike and his handler na agbana choco”

ojaycollections_fabrics stated: “Lol. handler doesn’t know how to defend him with at all these serere going on. So he went ghost mode”

theechelonthrift penned: “Taaarrrrrrr!!!! Page isn’t h@cked. They just don’t know what to post to defend him, it’s damage control 😂😂😂”

engr.pookie said: “Shebi he dey form don Pablo inside house, ngwanu!”

