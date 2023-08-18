Video: BBNaija All Stars: Hot tears flow freely as Neo and Venita Akpofure hug and make up

The long-running argument between cousins Neo Akpofure and Venita Akpofure, who are both contestants on BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, has finally been resolved.

Both housemates are shown in a recently shared video having an emotional conversation after sitting down to discuss their problems.

Neo and Venita hugged each other tenderly and talked calmly while doing so.

These actions come after a prolonged period of tension between the two housemates.

Despite being cousins, Venita Akpofure and Neo frequently got into heated arguments in the house on issues that viewers and their other inmates find difficult to understand.

Nevertheless, they have now managed to set aside their differences and embrace one another.

This touching moment has captured the attention of numerous individuals, who have flooded the comments section with their thoughts and opinions.

See some reactions below:

iam_princessxx: “Neo will be so glad, he was actually genuinely bothered by the whole situation.”

cy.brown1: “Awww you both almost made me cry see my Venita oynibo finest girl beauty and brain.”

maureensylvatv: “Venita is tough! The whole thing was painful to watch. She kept giving a thousand and one reason why she shouldn’t let go.”

heph_zib: “Well, it’s good they make up but it wasn’t emotional. Family first.”

jayempire_10: “Akuko give her till tomorrow or nextweek when she will start fighting neo again because of prck. best nollywood actress. Neo self try.”

toolargemoney: “They talked at length, venita cried but still d matta never settle. Sabiradio didn’t post d real shit.”