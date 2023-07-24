ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Frodd’s pregnant wife jubilates as he enters BBNaija’s house

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

  • Frodd’s pregnant wife has captured the hearts of Nigerians as she celebrates her husband’s return to the reality show.

Chioma, the wife of new Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, also known as Frodd, has captured the hearts of Nigerians as she celebrates her husband’s return to the reality show.

When her husband was announced and walked into the show, an ecstatic Chioma jumped for joy and celebrated.

A pregnant Chioma encouraged her husband to win the grand prize of one hundred and twenty million naira (N120, 000, 000).

Recall that Frodd, who was formerly a housemate in Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season, returned to Biggie’s house for the All Stars season on Sunday night.

The newly wedded reality star revealed he returned to the show to win the grand prize and clear some misconceptions about his personality.

Frodd spoke about leaving his newly wedded wife, who is also expecting their first child. He claimed his presence at the Big Brother house is based on the permission granted by his dear wife.

BBNaija’s Frodd and wife expecting first child

Frodd, an ex-BBNaija celebrity, and his lovely wife Chioma are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child.

He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma on December 16, 2022, and the two were married in the traditional manner earlier this year.

A video of their gender reveal party was used to make this adorable baby announcement.

The couple, who were both wearing black, shared a private moment while telling their friends and family the gender of their unborn child in the video.

Frodd joyfully expresses his feelings of being incredibly fortunate to have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way, overflowing with gratitude.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ike says he thought he will ‘knack’ on first night

31 mins ago

Pimp Allegation: You’ve To Provide Your Friend Who Said I Wanted To Give Her To A Politician” Eniola Badmus

33 mins ago

Video: “It’s silly for Frodd to leave his pregnant wife for BBN” – Daniel Regha drags housemate

41 mins ago

Reactions As Kudi Alagbo Marks 1st Daughter’s 21st Birthday

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button