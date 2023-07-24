Video: BBNaija All Stars: Frodd’s pregnant wife jubilates as he enters BBNaija’s house

Frodd’s pregnant wife has captured the hearts of Nigerians as she celebrates her husband’s return to the reality show.

Chioma, the wife of new Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, also known as Frodd, has captured the hearts of Nigerians as she celebrates her husband’s return to the reality show.

When her husband was announced and walked into the show, an ecstatic Chioma jumped for joy and celebrated.

A pregnant Chioma encouraged her husband to win the grand prize of one hundred and twenty million naira (N120, 000, 000).

Recall that Frodd, who was formerly a housemate in Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season, returned to Biggie’s house for the All Stars season on Sunday night.

The newly wedded reality star revealed he returned to the show to win the grand prize and clear some misconceptions about his personality.

Frodd spoke about leaving his newly wedded wife, who is also expecting their first child. He claimed his presence at the Big Brother house is based on the permission granted by his dear wife.

BBNaija’s Frodd and wife expecting first child

Frodd, an ex-BBNaija celebrity, and his lovely wife Chioma are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child.

He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma on December 16, 2022, and the two were married in the traditional manner earlier this year.

A video of their gender reveal party was used to make this adorable baby announcement.

The couple, who were both wearing black, shared a private moment while telling their friends and family the gender of their unborn child in the video.

Frodd joyfully expresses his feelings of being incredibly fortunate to have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way, overflowing with gratitude.