Video: BBNaija All Stars: Frodd welcomes child with his wife Chioma

BBNaija season 8 “All Stars” housemate Frodd has joined the league of fatherhood as he welcomed his first child with his wife Chioma.

Congratulations messages have started pouring in for Frodd and his wife following the latest development in their union.

Earlier in the diary room, Frodd had communicated his awareness of his wife’s approaching delivery, emphasizing his love and faith in her well-being.

Parts of the video show BBNaija Frodd breaking down in tears while saying how much he missed his very pregnant wife.

Confirming the news to all and sundry, the handler of Frodd Instagram page wrote; “Dear Friends, Family & Loved Ones, we are overjoyed to share the wonderful news with all of you all, our family has been blessed with the arrival of a beautiful baby girl!.

As we bask in the happiness of this new chapter in our lives, we are reminded of the incredible power of a father’s instinct. Just today, Frodd spoke about his excitement and anticipation, and his words became reality as we welcomed our precious bundle of joy.

Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support and love that you have showered upon us throughout this journey. Your well-wishes and blessings have meant the world to us, and we cannot wait for you to meet our little miracle.

Our bundle of joy has already brought so much light and joy into our lives, and we look forward to watching her grow, learn, and discover the world around her. We are excited to embark on this new adventure as a family, and we are grateful to have you all by our side.

Please join us in celebrating this special moment, as we give thanks for the Almighty for making it easy, With love and joy ❤️.

Reacting to the post;

chiomaks wrote: Biggie should allow him do Video call with his wife….my guy would cry for 100 hours.

its_liligold: Funny enough he just asked big brother not upto 2hrs ago abt it, and biggie says when it happens he will be the first to know.

obi_cubana: Welcome to our clan Ada oma, Ada Frodd.

ucheogbodo: Awwww congratulations.

araoluwa: Frodd is going to get so emotional when Biggie tells him, Thank you for staying strong for him.