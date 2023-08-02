Video: BBNaija All Stars: Frodd Warns His Mechanic During Diary Session [Video]

Chukwuemeka Okoye, more commonly referred to as Frodd, a housemate on Big Brother Naija All Stars, sparked outrage with his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, August 1st.

In a brief snippet from Frodd’s diary session, the reality star was captured expressing his longing for his pregnant wife, who had given him her blessings to participate in the reality TV show.

A clip revealed the moment when the BBNaija pepper dem reality star, Frodd, was on the verge of issuing a warning to his mechanic about delivering a car to his wife.

Biggie interrupted his chat before he could finish his statement.

Frodd’s warning amused the BBNaija presenter and other netizens, who rushed to social media to share their views.

Recently, Frodd and his wife, Pharmacist Chioma, unveiled their baby bump, months after they got married.

Many were surprised to see Frodd in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house days after announcing he was expecting a child with his wife.

See Excerpt from Frodd’s Diary Session Below;

In related news, Hazel Oyeze Onou, Big Brother Naija “All Stars” housemate known as White Money revealed that he used to work for fellow housemate, Frodd before he became famous.

The reality TV star said that before he and Frodd turned to colleagues, he used to run errands for him as a personal shopper.

White Money made this known while having a conversation with fellow housemates in the ongoing All-star edition of the reality show.

According to the BBNaija 2021 winner; “Before I became popular, I used to be Frodd‘s personal shopper. I help him order and buy stuff when he was in the United States.”