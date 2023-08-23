Video: BBNaija All Stars: Doyin places ₦100k bet with Ike not to speak to Ilebaye till end of the show

Doyin and Ike have placed a bet in the BBNaija season 8 All-Stars edition show that Doyin will not speak to her friend, Ilebaye, due to a perceived betrayal, and she is determined to this until the end of the show.

They decided to gamble ₦200k, but after some back-and-forth, they settled on ₦100k.

Doyin’s vow not to speak to Ilebaye is still in effect unless they are in the same house work group.

This choice stems from a recent argument between Doyin and Ilebaye, which was sparked by Ilebaye’s conversation with Venita.

Doyin and Venita had a falling out over Venita’s failure to address Ilebaye’s garments being dispersed by Ike.

See some reactions below:

@esthere74766451: “She said except group task. We pray she keeps to her words.”

@VanesaGarc5010: “So person get 100000 to bet that kind of bet, me I de here de find just five hundred naira make I take buy small bread and minerals chop I no see, hmmm, see say some people no go buy better for this life and them no fit make heaven, if you beg them, dem go say I no get.”

@MLAdebayo_: “Doyin must have thought so highly of herself that she would see Baye leave before her. Joker!”

@izuchuks55: “Doyin I fit even use spoon hit ur head if u see u near her, d name calling dom dey enough self, so stay on ur own, so we can have peace of mind.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: