Video: BBNaija All Stars: Biggie Punishes Ceec, Issues Ilebaye Two Strikes

Biggie gave Ilebaye two strikes on Sunday for breaking the house rules.

Gistlover recalls a confrontation between Ilebaye and Ceec during the Saturday night party.

After Ceec confronted Ilebaye, saying she understood her approach and couldn’t wait to see her taken off the competition, they exchanged words and engaged physically.

Ilebaye, who had been at odds with other roommates, grabbed Ceec’s wig and shoved her during the fight.

Biggie told the housemates that the rule book stipulates that any housemate who is physically hostile to another housemate would be disqualified.

Biggie stated: “Ilebaye, you have read the rule book, yet you chose to be violent. Ilebaye is not the only guilty person. Ceec, your act didn’t make the situation better; for walking back into a violent situation, Big Brother found you guilty.

“For laying your hand on a fellow housemate, Biggie finds you guilty of physical violence. You are hereby issued a double strike. One more strike and you will be immediately disqualified. You will be issued a punishment should you survive today’s eviction.”

Biggie also barred Ilebaye and Ceec from the HOH game and Save Me Please nomination.