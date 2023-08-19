ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Biggie Issues Ike A Strike for vandalisation and Plan to Provoke Ilebaye

#BBNaija All-Stars: “I have had everything I wanted in life, I chop big brother, chop the biggest celeb” – Ike

Tensions in the All-Stars house reached a boiling point late last night as Ike’s behavior escalated into a distressing episode involving Ilebaye’s personal possessions.

Ike allegedly raided Ilebaye’s locker, violently dumping her clothes, personal stuff, and cash around the lavatory floor.

This event occurred after a late-night talk between Ike, Pere, Seyi, and Kiddwaya about formulating a method to set Ilebaye up for a third strike.

Ike took matters into his own hands and carried out the plan by vandalizing Ilebaye’s property.

He not only invaded her personal space, but he also took some of her coins, adding to the increasing amount of coins he is accused of stealing.

The aftermath of this incident unfolded during the house’s wager task, as Biggie addressed the contestants with a revealing clip.

This footage showcased Ike’s actions, highlighting a disturbing pattern of bullying directed towards Ilebaye as well as the intentional destruction of her personal possessions.

In response to this egregious behaviour, Biggie imposed a severe penalty on Ike, issuing him a strike as a consequence of his actions and if such behaviour persists and accumulates to a total of three strikes, it would result in his disqualification from the competition.

