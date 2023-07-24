Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Biggie introduces new wager rule

Housemates of the BBNaija All Stars show are facing a challenge as Biggie introduces a new rule involving an individual wager.

Unlike previous editions of the show where wagers were staked as a group, the organizers of the show changed it into an individual task.

According to a statement read to the housemates by Venita, the wager is said to be staked individually in the diary room on Biggie’s call.

The BBNaija All Stars wager rule reads in part;

“Similar to the previous season, you will be expected to stake on the wager challenge. However, this season, you will be placing your stake in your individual capacity rather than a single stake as a whole house.

This means, one after another, Big Brother will invite each of you into the diary room to stake an amount from your weekly allowance on the wager. If the house wins the wager, the total amount staked will be provided for shopping on the weekend; if the house loses the wager, the money is gone.”

Watch the video below …