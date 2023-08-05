Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: Big Brother Parrot exposes Ike’s talk about pimping Venita to big boys

Season 8 All-Star Edition of BBNaija participant Ike Onyema has found himself at the heart of a shocking revelation when a household parrot repeated his open confession about arranging Venita and other female co-reality stars for large boys at parties.

During the normal daily routines of the house, a keen-eared housemate saw the parrot acting strangely, garnering the attention of all the housemates.

The parrot then continued to impersonate Ike Onyema’s prior private chat, in which he freely admitted to arranging connections between BBNaija females and wealthy individuals for social occasions.

Ike’s direct comment stunned his fellow housemates, sparking a flurry of debate and bringing a new layer of drama to the ongoing BBNaija reality program.

The housemates were taken aback when the parrot uncannily mimicked Ike’s own remarks about planning parties for his acquaintances and arranging for BBNaija female participants to attend these events.

In Ike words;

“I make money from PR, we organize parties and these boys call me to arrange big Brother babes for them. Venita knows how many times I have called her. I make the most money when I give BBNaija girls to ballers including Venita.”

The inclusion of Venita Akpofure’s name in his statement fuelled the debate even more, implying a direct link between her and Ike’s acts.

Netizens Reactions…

Global Ken: “Ike made a veryyyyyyyyyy big mistake gisting about it in the first place.”

nora: “omo the parrot thing doesn’t make sense sha now the housemates would be fearing to gossip and their gossip sweet die.”

na_hzar: “Make parrot talk mercy own about ike. biggy must come out.”

thick girly: “Why won’t she knew who it is, when it’s true.”

Debbie_Apedo: “And they are talking about my Bayeeee kissing boys in the house.”

Queennimash: “Reunion go start inside the house.”

Quintasha: “Too bad venita, if u get boyfriend he go hear ha! Nawaoo.”

ABENA: “This parrot will play plots and gossips. People are in trouble. Pere’s own is next. Tag me when it comes.”