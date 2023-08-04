ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: #BBNaija All-stars: “Angel’s behavior is a result of lack of home training” – Kiddwaya claims

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

Kiddwaya, a BBNaija roommate, believes Angel’s attitude and tantrums in the house are the result of a lack of home training.

This was mentioned by the  billionaire heir to Seyi as they were debating Angel’s behavior toward the other roommates on the show.

You may recall Angel’s heated argument with ilebaye, which almost resulted in them exchanging fists if not for the prompt intervention of other roommates.

Following the incident, Angel announced her hatred for all of the housemates and expressed her wish to leave the show voluntarily, though she eventually changed her mind.

Kiddwaya, while dissecting Angel’s conduct for Seyi, revealed that he believes Angel’s behavior stems from how she was raised.

He mentioned that her approach towards conflicts with others are bad because of how she flares up at the least provocation.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reality TV star Toyin Lawani shares photos on Instagram as she flaunts her beauty in a stylish dress

38 mins ago

Video: “Which kind of thing is this”- Sandra Iheuwa slams Ubi Franklin over birthday post for their daughter as she turns 4

2 hours ago

Video: “I love her the most but I wouldn’t try calling her again”- Pete Edochie speaks on his relationship with Genevieve Nnaji

2 hours ago

Video: “Olamide, Wizkid, Davido and Slimcase all fed me” – Portable schools new signees on gratitude

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button