Video: #BBNaija All-stars: “Angel’s behavior is a result of lack of home training” – Kiddwaya claims

Kiddwaya, a BBNaija roommate, believes Angel’s attitude and tantrums in the house are the result of a lack of home training.

This was mentioned by the billionaire heir to Seyi as they were debating Angel’s behavior toward the other roommates on the show.

You may recall Angel’s heated argument with ilebaye, which almost resulted in them exchanging fists if not for the prompt intervention of other roommates.

Following the incident, Angel announced her hatred for all of the housemates and expressed her wish to leave the show voluntarily, though she eventually changed her mind.

Kiddwaya, while dissecting Angel’s conduct for Seyi, revealed that he believes Angel’s behavior stems from how she was raised.

He mentioned that her approach towards conflicts with others are bad because of how she flares up at the least provocation.