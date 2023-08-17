ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Alex spills reason for long standing beef with CeeC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

#BBNaija All-Stars: “If it were outside I would’ve paid like 4 boys to beat up Alex” – Cee C

Alex, a housemate on Big Brother Naija All Stars, claimed she feels insecure since CeeC, a longtime rival, is well-liked by the other housemates.

Alex said that their former “Double Wahala” housemate, Tobi, was the reason of her and CeeC’s five-year disagreement in a conversation with fellow housemate, Neo Energy.

She bemoaned the fact that CeeC is still feuding with her over the actor, despite the fact that Tobi is now married to another lady and has a child.

Alex said: “It’s only one person that I’m not in good terms with. And everybody that I’m in good terms with are completely or more in good terms with this person (CeeC). So, some how, I feel unsafe. It’s like when I discuss stuff, how am I so sure it’s not a discussion that you people…”

Neo interrupted: “You mean CeeC? I wish I know the root of that matter.

Alex replied: “Yeah. There is no root. It is just man, Tobi.”

Neo interjected: “Tobi wey don marry. You guys crack me up. mehn.”

Alex continued: “My dear, that’s just it. Somebody that is already married that has a child is the person that you are fighting me because of.”

Neo said: “Nah! This is bygone, and bygone is bygone”

Alex responded: “I thought so too, but even after we’ve spoken about it, things are still the way they used to be”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Alex Tells Frodd And Mercy To Ensure She’s Not In The Same Team With Cee C For Their Wager Task

2 mins ago

A Woman Will Win This Season, I Haven’t Seen Any Outstanding Man, Ceec Tells Pere And Ike

1 hour ago

Video: “I carried mine for 9 months, gave birth to him but never saw him”-Scarlet Gomez reveals as she consoles Debbie Shokoya

2 hours ago

Video: “I don’t care how many years the video is, He’s still owing me”- Model Adetutu Alabi calls out Davido over alleged debt

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button