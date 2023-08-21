Video: BBNaija All Stars: Adekunle proclaims himself married to Venita Akpofure

Adekunle, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, takes his romance with another housemate Venita to the next level by declaring himself married to her.

It’s no secret that the two have been each other’s missing half since the beginning of the show and don’t hold back when it comes to expressing their feelings for one another.

Adekunle addressed a fellow housemate, Cross Okonkwo, in the dressing room on Monday morning and asked him to be more of a baby boy.

When he was told the same thing, he rejected it and stated that he had married his love interest and should be addressed as a married man.

“Cross, be a baby boy. No No No, I’m a married man,” he stated.

Watch the video below …