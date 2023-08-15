Video: BBNaija All Stars: “A little bit of me misses Neo’s lips” – Uriel

During an exclusive interview, evicted BBNaija contestant Uriel Oputa shares what she really feels for fellow housemate Neo.

When asked about the kiss they shared, she stressed that it wasn’t a single kiss, but rather a series of kisses.

During the conversation, she opened up about her actual feelings for Neo while they were both in the house.

Uriel mentioned being drawn to his appearance, scent, and his overall good-natured personality, believing that there was a mutual connection.

Now that she’s out of the house, she admits she’s not sure if Neo’s feelings match hers or if his intentions are as genuine as she first imagined.

Conversation Between Uriel and Her Interviewers

Interviewer: “The kiss that you shared with Neo, do you like him?”

Uriel: “Kisses. You all just saw one.”

Interviewer: “Do you like him, is there something between you guys? “

Uriel: “I feel like the feeling is mutual, I feel like there’s an attraction from both parties but I don’t know of it’s 100 percent genuine and that is because when you’re in a tight situation, a tight space, a lot of things get muddled and mixed up. If it’s genuine, I don’t know.”

“If it’s genuine on my part I don’t know either. “He could come and I can be like I’m not sure. But in that house and in that space, I like him. He smelt nice, he smelt good, he cooked, we share similar interest and he’s good to look at.”

Interviewer: “When you were leaving the house, Ebuka asked you what you’ll miss the most.”

Uriel: “I would never like about how I feel and I think in that particular time, that is obviously what I would have missed. I obviously miss cooking for the housemates. I miss CeeC a lot and I miss Baye. I think those are the two people I really. missed.”

“I little bit of me misses Neo’s lips.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: