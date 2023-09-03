Video: BBN Allstars: Seyi Awolowo Grandson Has Been Evicted from The Big Brother House

Seyi Awolowo, a Big Brother Allstars housemate, has been evicted from the show.

Seyi’s journey in the house was fraught with ups and downs. His outrageously inflammatory remarks against women sparked an uproar on social media.

Seyi Awolowo strategic game play had made him one of the formidable contenders while in the house. However, as the weeks passed, his behavior began to raise eyebrows both inside and outside the house and soon netizens started itching for him to leave.

Netizens accused him of encouraging harmful stereotypes and also promoting disrespectful behavior towards women. Many viewers and fellow housemates called for his eviction due to the disturbing nature of his comments.