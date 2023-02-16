ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Basketmouth's ex-wife, Elsie replies to query about estranged husband

  • In a recent development, Elsie seems to have engaged in a conversation about her husband again after about two months of their separation.
"Divorce is not on the table"- Comedian Basketmouth and wife, Elsie say in resurfaced video

Elsie, the estranged wife of popular comedian, Bright Okpocha alias Basketmouth, recently responded to a question about her ex-partner.

Elsie on her part maintained absolute silence on the issue and kept on posting like nothing actually happened. A few days later, Basketmouth also yanked off the divorce post from his IG page.

She spoke in reaction to a question from a concerned fan who commented on her recent dance video.

The man identified as @mark_hill237 wrote: “How is your husband? You don lose fun base well well oooo😢”

Responding, she affirmed that her husband is fine.

In her words: “@mark_hill237 he’s fine, thanks for asking”

