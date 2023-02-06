Video: Basketmouth reunites with his kids weeks after divorce saga [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sharing video clips of his fun moments with them, Basketmouth on Instagram wrote “The ladies’ man”

In reaction many of his followers have since gone into a jubilatory mood following the post.

Weeks after announcing his separation from his wife, and then bowing to pressure and taking down the divorce announcement post from social media, comedian and actor Basketmouth has now reunited with his kids.

One Ojulewa wrote “Things we love to see, Beautiful daddies girls … may they continue to make you proud, may your home continue to be a testimony”

Recall that the father of four, Basketmouth, stirred reactions with the announcement of his crashed marriage on Thursday, December 22, 2022, where he assured to peacefully co-parent with his wife in taking care of their children.

The actor who didn’t give reasons for the divorce pleaded with the public to respect their privacy.

The sad news has left many in disbelief as they noted how the comedian was fond of making expensive jokes.

Interestingly, his 44-year-old wife, Elsie who seemed unbothered about the public statement took to her Instagram page to speak on a trending argument about ladies cooking for their boyfriends.