Video: Basketmouth marks daughter’s birthday with heartfelt message and throwback photos

Basketmouth marks daughter's birthday with heartfelt message and throwback photos

Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, a renowned Nigerian comedian, is overjoyed and excited as he celebrates the birthday of his second daughter.

The gifted actor resorted to social media, specifically Instagram, to convey his heartfelt thoughts and mark this momentous milestone.

Basketmouth published a series of sweet vintage images on Instagram, elegantly displaying the great father-daughter bond they share.

The photos not only caught touching moments, but also demonstrated how quickly his daughter has grown over the years.

Basketmouth, overflowing with love and pride, didn’t hold back in expressing his strong passion for his daughter.

He prayed for her, wishing her a life full with unlimited love, eternal happiness, and many blessings.

The comedian’s sincere feelings were obvious as he expressed his hopes for her successful future.

“Wishing my forever mini-me a happy birthday. May you be surrounded by love, happiness, and all the best things in life. I love you so much baby, thanks for always making Daddy a proud man,” he wrote.

