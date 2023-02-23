Video: Balqbonez gifts mum new car for her birthday -[Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the clip he shared on his page, his mum was evidently elated as she opened the driver door to step into her new whip.

Sharing the video on his page, Blaqbonez wished his mum a happy birthday.







Rapper, Emeka Akumefule a.k.a Blaqbonez surprises his mum with a brand new car for her birthday.

The Chocolate City signee took to his Instagram story to share the moment he presented the nice-looking Toyota car to her.

In the clip he shared on his page, his mum had walked out of the house to see the car gift he got for her; she was evidently elated as she opened the driver door to step into her new whip.

Sharing the video on his page, Blaqbonez wished his mum a happy birthday.

some of the reactions culled below:

shola_jr: “The mama sef na comedian.”

iam_phormatz_: “Omo daada.”

raplord_rds: “You buy this for a girl, she’ll probably underrate you and not appreciate but see how mummy is Happy, there’s a lesson for the wise here..”

kije___99 “She want pull slippers outside congratulations mummy.”

jel_avii: “Attention pls! DO NOT close your eyes when sleeping , you will wake up late.”

its_prettychi: “Mom is too young and beautiful.”

nfdablunt: “Where gracious brown con see new car with plate number .”

“Don’t disrespect Portable” – Blaqbonez writes after a fan compared him to Portable

Blaqbonez, has tackled a fan who compared his singing prowess to that of his colleague, Portable.

In a tweet, the fan identified as Benue Giant asked fans to state their preference between singers, Portable and Blaqbonez.

While fans choose their fave between the duo, Blaqbonez however thought the comparison was unfair and disrespectful to Portable.

He took to his Twitter account to blast the fan, advising him never to disrespect budding Nigerian street singer, Portable, a.k.a Zazuu.

His tweet has however generated controversy online as some people insist Blaqbonez is a better singer than Portable.